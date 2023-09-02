Two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash in Huntington Park, according to authorities.

2 killed, 2 others critically injured following car crash in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, in a car crash in Huntington Park Friday evening, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the area of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. following a report of a collision.

Several ambulances were called to the scene, along with Huntington Park police.

Footage from the scene showed one vehicle with front-end damage, and another damaged car next to a fallen light pole.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Another person suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear what led up the crash.