  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire engulfs commercial building in Huntington Park: WATCH LIVE

KABC logo
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 1:51PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire engulfed a sprawling commercial building in Huntington Park on Tuesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The inferno was burning at El Bodegon Imports, a large single-story facility near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Soto Street.

Dozens of Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene and were attacking the flames from aerial ladders after the building's roof collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.