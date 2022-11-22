Fire engulfs commercial building in Huntington Park: WATCH LIVE

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire engulfed a sprawling commercial building in Huntington Park on Tuesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The inferno was burning at El Bodegon Imports, a large single-story facility near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Soto Street.

Dozens of Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene and were attacking the flames from aerial ladders after the building's roof collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.