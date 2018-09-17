Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims

For those who are looking to help, here is a roundup of several organizations that are currently responding to areas affected by Florence:
The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has already mobilized more than 1,500 disaster workers to aid in the relief efforts. The American Red Cross is currently taking donations to aid in their response efforts, specifically for those affected by Florence, here.
Eligible donors in unaffected areas are also urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to help maintain the nation's blood supply. There is a critical need to platelet and type O blood donations. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossblood.org/Give-Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
AmeriCares
The health-focused disaster relief organization, AmeriCares has deployed a response team to North Carolina.
They are currently collecting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies specifically for those impacted by Florence here.
North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is a local humanitarian organization based in North Carolina that partners with local charities that support the community -- and is still ranked as a highly-rated charity currently providing aid to the Carolinas ahead of Florence.
You can learn more about how to support their relief efforts on the ground on their website.
GlobalGiving
The nonprofit crowdfunding organization GlobalGiving, which supports grassroots charity projects on the ground in areas affected, has launched a Hurricane Florence relief fund.
The fund will support immediate relief efforts such as food, water, and medicine but also invest in longer-term recovery projects to help residents rebuild their community after the storm recedes.
For animals:
American Humane Society and the Charleston Animal Society
When these storms hit, animals -- especially those in a shelter -- are often extremely vulnerable as residents evacuate. If you are looking to help with the relief efforts for pet shelters, the national nonprofit organization American Humane Society and the local Charleston Animal Society are both highly-rated organizations aiding in the Florence relief efforts specifically for four-legged residents of Virginia and the Carolinas.
Also:
NBA Cares:
Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence." Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way. You can donate on the NBA Cares website.