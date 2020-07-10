accuweather

Power line safety tips everyone should know during a hurricane

When it comes to power lines, one of the most important safety tips is that you should never touch downed wires, AccuWeather explains. That's because they can still carry a charge and pose danger.

You should always wait for the power crew to arrive. If you are in a position where you don't think you can escape without touching the wires (for example, if they fall on your car), stay put.

Also, make sure you're prepared for power outages, AccuWeather advises. Always have a safety kit ready so you can eat, make purchases and keep kids occupied during outages.

Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagehurricane laurasevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in shooting at Beverly Glen house party
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
First schools in OC reopen
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Show More
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Hurricane Laura packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
Community colleges encouraging older students to enroll
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News