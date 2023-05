New video shows the moment a driver made a sudden turn in the middle of the street, fatally striking a rider on a dirt bike.

New video shows fatal hit-and-run in Hyde Park; LAPD asking public's help in finding driver

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows the moment a driver made a sudden turn in the middle of the street, fatally striking a rider on a dirt bike.

The incident occurred in October of last year along 54th Street in Hyde Park.

The rider killed has been identified as Andres Heredia, who was just 20 years old.

The car seen in the video is a dark-colored sedan.

If you think you've seen the car in the video in the area, or have any information on the fatal incident, call the LAPD.