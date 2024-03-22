Hydrogen fueled remote control cars bringing young women in OC to field of engineering

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One race at a time, the H2 Grand Prix Foundation is bringing more girls into the male-dominated industry of engineering with hydrogen powered remote control cars.

Nicola Weiss is the executive director of the H2GP Foundation.

"It has gone up dramatically over the last, I would say 18 months, of really engaging these girls in STEAM, STEM activities like this, the engineering," Weiss said, adding, "We're giving them a place to shine and succeed."

Weiss said this grand prix runs off hydrogen, helping prepare participating middle and high schoolers for careers creating a more sustainable future.

Among the racers at the Westminster event this past weekend was Team Edison S of Edison High School in Huntington Beach. Senior Aneliese Aaron said she was excited to be part of the first all-girls team for her school.

"This year, when we had an all-woman team, I learned the new skill of driving and I taught the other women how to drive as well so that we could create our full team," Aaron said.

Weiss said working with hydrogen fuel cells, the end goal was more laps, but racers learned mechanical and electrical engineering, along with life skills such as, "problem solving, being innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers."

For Team Edison S, two hydro sticks to cut down on pit stops were key, then it was steady pace wins the race to conserve voltage, with a nice balance of cutting corners to bring down the distance.

Driver Lily Wells said in the final stretch, it was pedal to the metal.

"We're at a good voltage right now so I'm gonna try to speed it up so we can get farther up the leader board," Wells said.

"I'm really excited for how it goes for the rest of the year and for how far we'll reach for our team," Sabina Kirgizbaeva of Team Edison S said.

Team Edison S was among 30 crews from Southern California on their way to the State Championship in April, helping pave the path for other girls looking to explore the world of engineering.