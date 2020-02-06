ICE agent allegedly shoots man in face

By Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent allegedly shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.

It happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m.

The man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The agent was on duty at the time of the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

