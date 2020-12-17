Coronavirus California

CA COVID update: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California as state reports 379 new deaths, shattering record

The newly reported number of deaths is equivalent to a life lost every four minutes in a 24-hour span.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- The ICU capacity in the 11-county Southern California region has dropped to 0% amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Thursday.

The announcement does not necessarily mean there are no intensive care unit beds available.

The state adjusts the percentage downward if counties have a higher-than-expected ratio of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU space.

News of the diminished ICU capacity came as the state announced the deaths of 379 Californians, marking the highest number of fatalities in one day since the pandemic began and surpassing the previous record set the previous day.

The state reported another 52,281 new cases of the virus, just 1,400 cases less than what California saw the day prior.

If California were a country, here's how it would rank based on Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 Daily Case Counts for Dec. 16:

1) USA 247,403
2) Brazil 70,574
3) California 53,711
4) UK 25,161
5) India 24,010
6) France 17,720
7) Italy 17,568

2 people on average dying of COVID every hour in LA County with hospitals 'under siege' amid surge
Los Angeles County health officials are feeling the pressure Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's record-breaking numbers of virus deaths, cases and hospitalizations that have the emergency medical system "under siege.''


The 379 deaths are equivalent to a life lost every four minutes in a 24-hour span.

In Los Angeles County, about two people are dying every hour on average from the virus, something the public health officer is calling an "explosive and very deadly surge."
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being administered to primarily health care workers in the state.

The state is supposed to receive an additional 393,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report when they become available.

