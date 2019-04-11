Rancho Cucamonga standoff: SWAT smashes suspect's car, deploys flash-bang

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5241988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SWAT officers deployed a flash-bang device, rushed the vehicle, opened the door and took the standoff suspect into custody.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA ,Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff suspect was taken into custody after SWAT officers smashed his car between two armored vehicles and deployed a flash-bang amid the tense barricade situation in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday.It all began when authorities tried to pull the suspect over, but the suspect failed to yield, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.The suspect fled, leading police on a slow-speed chase that got no faster than 13 mph. About a mile away, the driver stopped in the middle of an intersection and refused to exit the vehicle.That prompted a standoff that lasted for hours.The special enforcement team and negotiators were on scene.At some point, two armored vehicles smashed the suspect's car - trapping it from the front and back. Deputies fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds. They also used tear gas and a flash-bang device to pull the suspect out of the car and take him into custody.