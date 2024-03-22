'Extremely dangerous' felon escapes from Santa Ana halfway house, again

Authorities are urging people not to approach him if he's spotted.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN: Authorities say Ike Souzer was released from custody Wednesday after pleading guilty to vandalism. He checked into a halfway house in Santa Ana but never returned.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A felon described as "extremely dangerous and violent" is on the run after walking away from a halfway house in Orange County - again.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Ike Souzer, 20, was released from custody Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony vandalism.

He was sentenced to 90 days in county jail credit time and placed on formal probation for two years. The DA's office said Souzer checked into Project Kinship in Santa Ana, a halfway house that helps convicted criminals re-enter society after their release, but left and never returned.

Investigators said he "failed to tell his probation officer of his whereabouts."

In April 2022, Souzer escaped from Project Kinship following his release from jail with an electronic monitor. After a countywide manhunt, Souzer was found on Easter at a homeless encampment in Anaheim where he was later arrested.

In 2019, while he was on trial in juvenile court for the killing of his 47-year-old mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange and was arrested the next day. He was later convicted for the murder.

Officials say Souzer should be considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

