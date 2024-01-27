New FDA-approved bionic pancreas uses AI to help type 1 diabetes patients

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The newly FDA-approved bionic pancreas uses artificial intelligence to make life with type 1 diabetes much more manageable.

Mia Campos, 15, is a skilled gymnast. She's also been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She found out during a competition five years ago.

"I was drinking a lot of water, going to the bathroom a lot, sometimes, seven or eight times a night," she said.

Her blood sugar was off the charts, so she was fitted with a traditional insulin pump, which requires continual programming. Not surprisingly, there were glitches. Fortunately, her pediatric endocrinologist recommended a bionic pancreas, cleared by the FDA for type 1 diabetes patients. And now, it's commercially available. It's a clip-on device that uses artificial intelligence software to tailor to her glucose levels.

"This one, actually, has three algorithms. It learns your own biorhythm for what you need different times of day," said Dr. Jane Lynch, a pediatric endocrinologist with UT Health San Antonio, University Health.

Approved for ages 6 and up, this iLet device requires just one entry about the diabetic's next meal size.

"She will put this on, we'll plug in her weight, within in four days, it will conservatively give her insulin, figure out her schedule; keep her blood sugars in the 200s, 150s, and then down to 140s," said Lynch.

"I absolutely loved it. I think it'll help a bunch of people, or kids, who have busy lives and can't take the time out of their day to put in, like, manually, their carbs, so, this will do it for them," said Campos.

The bionic pancreas talks to sensors and delivers the precise amount of insulin. It takes note of how many carbs consumed, making it much easier for patients to plan their next meal. Besides diet, Lynch said regular exercise is also critical to maintaining sugar levels.

