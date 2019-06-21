Images released of suspects wanted in connection to theft of Marilyn Monroe statue

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released surveillance images of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of the Marilyn Monroe statue from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.
Los Angeles police received a call late Sunday night from someone who reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo. The statue was later reported missing Monday when officers arrived.
Officials say the suspects climbed the Hollywood public art piece and sawed off the end of the statue.
Investigators said they found fingerprints on the gazebo.
One suspect is described as male, white, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and a beard. He was seen with a black backpack.
The second suspect is described as male, white, 20 to 25 years old, with long brown hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds and seen carrying a white bag.
Another man and woman are also being sought.
The gazebo features statues of Monroe and other legendary screen actresses, including Mae West and Dorothy Dandridge.
