Images released of suspects wanted in connection to theft of Marilyn Monroe statue

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released surveillance images of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of the Marilyn Monroe statue from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Los Angeles police received a call late Sunday night from someone who reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo. The statue was later reported missing Monday when officers arrived.

Officials say the suspects climbed the Hollywood public art piece and sawed off the end of the statue.

Investigators said they found fingerprints on the gazebo.

One suspect is described as male, white, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and a beard. He was seen with a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as male, white, 20 to 25 years old, with long brown hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds and seen carrying a white bag.

Another man and woman are also being sought.

The gazebo features statues of Monroe and other legendary screen actresses, including Mae West and Dorothy Dandridge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countytheftstatuemarilyn monroe
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News