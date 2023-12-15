Idaho now has an In-N-Out and fans are thrilled: 'I've been waiting for this for 20 years'

Some braved the cold temperatures to camp out overnight just to be the first in line.

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KABC) -- It looks like we may have finally learned the answer to the age-old question: How long would you wait in line for an In-N-Out burger?

This week, the Southern California burger chain opened its newest location in Meridian, Idaho, located just outside of Boise. Some braved the cold temperatures to camp out overnight just to be the first in line.

"Why am I so excited? Because it's an In-N-Out Burger!" said a customer who spoke with KIVI-TV. "Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger. I've been waiting for this for 20 years."

The popular burger chain opened its first restaurant in Baldwin Park in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.