A Southern California favorite is expanding again - In-N-Out is opening in New Mexico!

In-N-Out Burger expanding into New Mexico by 2027 with Albuquerque location

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KABC) -- A Southern California favorite is expanding again - In-N-Out Burger is opening in New Mexico!

The fast food chain announced on social media Tuesday that it is planning to open a restaurant in Albuquerque and will be "fully in the Four Corners" by 2027.

In-N-Out currently has locations in seven states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Idaho is waiting for its first In-N-Out to open near Boise, and restaurants will be built in Tennessee in 2026.

Last month, In-N-Out celebrated 75 years in business with a festival in Pomona.

In-N-Out celebrates 75th anniversary with big family-friendly festival in Pomona In-N-Out is celebrating 75 years in business on Sunday, and to mark the milestone, a festival is being held in Pomona.

The popular burger chain opened its first restaurant in Baldwin Park in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.