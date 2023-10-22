WATCH LIVE

In-N-Out celebrates 75th anniversary with big family-friendly festival in Pomona

Sunday, October 22, 2023 7:10PM
In-N-Out is celebrating 75 years in business on Sunday, and to mark the milestone, a festival is being held in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- In-N-Out celebrated 75 years in business on Sunday, and to mark the milestone, a festival was held in Pomona.

The popular burger chain opened its first restaurant in Baldwin Park in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.

"They were committed to serving only the freshest, highest-quality burgers, fries, and shakes, and these values continue to guide us today," In-N-Out said on Instagram.

The company has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

The all-day family-friendly festival kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Pomona Dragstrip.

It's set to future drag racing, a large-scale cars show with hot rods and muscle cars, unlimited carnival games and rides, delicious food and drinks, multiple music bands and In-N-Out Burger Cookout Trucks serving Double-Doubles made fresh to order.

Proceeds from the festival will go to organizations dedicated to fighting substance abuse.

For ticket information, please visit ino75thfestival.com.

