San Francisco In-N-Out shut down after defying COVID vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO -- Representatives of a In-N-Out are defiant after having their only San Francisco location briefly shut down by the Department for Public Health.

The restaurant was ordered to cease all operations last Thursday after health inspectors found workers repeatedly failed to verify that customers who were eating inside were vaccinated.

They reopened the next day for takeout only.

In-N-Out sent KABC's sister station KGO a statement, saying in part that they "refuse to become the vaccination police for any government."



"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive," the statement continued.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health responded, "Vaccination is particularly important in a public indoor setting where groups of people are gathering and removing their masks, factors that make it easier for the virus to spread... This is why San Francisco requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining."

You can read the full statement from the San Francisco In-N-Out Burger here:

On Thursday, October 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed our restaurant at 333 Jefferson Street because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of Customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation. Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements.

After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation.

As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome. We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.
