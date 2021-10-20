San Francisco In-N-Out shut down after defying COVID vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO -- Representatives of a In-N-Out are defiant after having their only San Francisco location briefly shut down by the Department for Public Health.The restaurant was ordered to cease all operations last Thursday after health inspectors found workers repeatedly failed to verify that customers who were eating inside were vaccinated.They reopened the next day for takeout only.In-N-Out sent KABC's sister station KGO a statement, saying in part that they "refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.""We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive," the statement continued.The San Francisco Department of Public Health responded, "Vaccination is particularly important in a public indoor setting where groups of people are gathering and removing their masks, factors that make it easier for the virus to spread... This is why San Francisco requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining."