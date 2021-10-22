Vaccine proof mandates set to take effect for indoor dining in LA. Will In-N-Out restaurants comply?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11151865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Eric Garcetti said any city employee who refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18 "should be prepared to lose their job.''

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With Los Angeles set to enact a proof of vaccination mandate for indoor restaurants next month, whether local In-N-Out restaurants will comply remains unclear.Meanwhile, another Bay Area In-N-Out Burger is in trouble for not conducting vaccination checks on its customers.San Francisco had previously shut down an In-N-Out in that city for failing to perform the checks. Now one of the burger chain's locations in Contra Costa County has been fined twice for the same reason."As a company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all customers who visit us and making all customers feel welcome," an In-N-Out corporate executive said in statement. "We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government."In an interview with San Francisco's KPIX, customer Michelle Woolard described vaccine mandates as "government overreach.""We're eating here tonight because we want to support In-N-Out," she said.ABC7 asked an In-N-Out spokesperson if the company's Los Angeles restaurants will comply with the city's new mandate. The spokesperson referred back to the fast-food chain's previous statement.Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses.The Republican governor said he will convene a special session of the GOP-controlled statehouse in November to address vaccine requirements. He didn't specify a starting date."At the end of the day, you shouldn't be discriminated against based on your health decisions," he said during a news conference. "We want to provide protection for people, we want to make it clear that, in Florida, your right to earn a living is not contingent upon whatever choices you're making in terms of these injections.