u.s. & world

VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.

The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.

A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital.

"This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."

Motorists should seek alternate routes if they're in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

A large fire erupted along an Indiana highway Thursday after a truck hauling fuel rolled over.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafiretruck fireu.s. & worldcar firetruck crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News