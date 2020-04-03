coronavirus indiana

Indiana kids create 'Quarantine Monopoly' game

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Some children in St. John, Indiana have come up with a creative way to pass the time during the stay-at-home order.

They drew a Monopoly game board in their driveway, but with a quarantine twist.

Landing in the "hand sanitizer" square costs $1,000. However, that's nothing if you land on the "Violate social distancing" square. Get ready to fork over $10,000.

The kids came up with the game after learning they would not be returning to school for this academic year.

"In the midst of the uncertain times that we are facing, they have found ways to entertain us and make others smile," said Rachel Tripp, the girl's mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyst. johngamescoronavirus indianacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News