Local community supports Inglewood business owner in coma after attack

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "I went and he was just on the floor, unconscious. He couldn't respond," said Emma Arrazola.
Nicolas Arrazola and his wife Emma, have been the owners of Emma's Snack Shop in downtown Inglewood for over 20 years. On Monday afternoon, Nicolas was attacked just outside of his shop.
"Last night he had a surgery to remove a part of his skull to remove the swelling from his skull so he can get better hopefully, but he's still the same," said Emma Arrazola. "But I know he's fighting and he's a very strong man."
Emma said she never imagined something like this could happen. Inglewood police said they believe it was a random attack by a man experiencing homelessness.
"I hope he has also mercy," said Elizabeth Arrazola, Nicolas' daughter. "My family and I know this was not on purpose and I just, no one wins here."
"Something totally random happens, that's the painful part of it," said Owen Smith, nearby business owner of The Miracle Theater. "What I don't want to see happen is people go 'oh it's a dangerous place.' No senseless violence happens throughout LA Country."
59-year-old Nicolas is currently in a coma in the ICU. From the donations through GoFundMe, to the many social media posts, it's the love and support from the community that the family said is keeping them going through this hard time.
"I wanted to come by today to show her my support, show her my love and let her know we're praying for her and her husband and we hope that he has a speedy recovery," said Robin Kelley, a local resident who brought flowers for Emma.
"We're so thankful for that and we appreciate everybody," Emma Arrazola said. "Everybody who has been supporting us and thinking and praying for Nicolas."
Inglewood PD told ABC7 they have the suspect in custody and charges have been filed. Now, the family is just hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for their loved one.
Emma's Snack Shop is located at 205 S. Market St. Inglewood, CA 90301.
Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Local community supports Inglewood business owner in coma after attack
59-year-old Nicolas Arrazola is currently in a coma in the ICU after he was attacked on Monday just outside his shop in Inglewood.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News