1st movie theater in Inglewood in nearly 30 years opens just in time for 'Barbenheimer' craze

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The first movie theater to open in Inglewood in nearly three decades will be part of a major shopping center project next to SoFi Stadium.

The Cinepolis Luxury Cinema will open its doors with an event on Friday at its location in the Hollywood Park Shopping Center, just as movie fans prepare for a weekend double feature of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

The highly anticipated "Barbie" film follows the iconic doll as she enters the real world. It stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

And "Oppenheimer" is director Christopher Nolan's latest flick. It tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the project to develop the world's first atomic bomb.

The term "Barbenheimer" comes from fans planning to see both movies on the same day.

According to Deadline, "Barbie" has already brought in $20 million at the box office from its opening night, and "Oppenheimer" $9 million.

As for the new movie theater in Inglewood, the Cinepolis will be a luxury theater with IMAX presentations. Moviegoers can be served dine-in options and alcohol drinks.

The theater is celebrating its grand opening with an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that is open to the public. Attendees have the chance to grab giveaways and free popcorn.