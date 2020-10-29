Inglewood coffee shop Sip & Sonder will serve as a pop-up vote center

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood coffee house Sip & Sonder has more than just coffee brewing. Owners Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas are also working to get their community active this election season."Being an election year, one of those things on the on the table was how can we get involved?" Thomas said. "What does that look like? How do we be a resource to the community?""For the community, for the culture," is Sip & Sonder's tagline, which is why back in August the community space hosted a voter registration event and now for Halloween, it'll transform into a voting center."There's so many other Flex Vote Centers as well around the county and in the city," Thomas said. "And we're just really thrilled to be able to offer that."When voters arrive Saturday, it'll be as if they came to any other official polling location. There'll be official voting machines, poll workers and check in stations.If you show proof that you voted, they'll also be giving out a free drink of your choice while supplies last."There's so much happening in Inglewood right now and so many new and exciting things," Nicholas said. "And deciding and being able to extend your power and voting for those local things. I think that's so important."LA County's Voting Solutions for all People (VSAP) Flex Program will be providing the equipment for the pop-up vote center at Sip & Sonder with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.People can head over to vote from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even though it's happening on Halloween, they don't want the experience to be a scary one."I think that's so important to change the narrative around voting, around what it means to be political," Nicholas said. "To something that is more focused on civic engagement that is focused on how do I create the community around me that I want to see, and all those things are within our hands and our capability to do so."