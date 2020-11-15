INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Inglewood on Sunday morning shot and wounded a man who allegedly had a gun, authorities said.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Van Ness Avenue and 111th Street, where Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a man with a gun.
According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the deputies shot the man after he displayed a handgun.
The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Deputies shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Inglewood
A man with a gun was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by deputies in Inglewood, authorities say.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News