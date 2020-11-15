Deputies shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Inglewood on Sunday morning shot and wounded a man who allegedly had a gun, authorities said.The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Van Ness Avenue and 111th Street, where Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a man with a gun.According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the deputies shot the man after he displayed a handgun.The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not immediately released.