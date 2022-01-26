Homeless encampment, debris cleaned up in Inglewood ahead of Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeless encampment near the Century Boulevard exit to the 405 freeway was cleared Monday and Tuesday. Dawn Toffee said she's lived in the encampment for about two years and she said, while the cleanups happen regularly, she just keeps coming back."Just move your stuff, when they leave go back," Toftee said. "That's how I've been doing it."With the Super Bowl less than three weeks away, some questioned the motive for the clean-ups, however Caltrans, said in a statement the clean-up was due to a fire safety issue.Jim Medina, the public information officer for Caltrans, wrote to ABC7:Inglewood Mayor James Butts also said the clearing of the encampment has to do with safety and that the city has had a relationship with Caltrans for the past three years now and they regularly schedule clean-ups around the city."For people who have taken residence on the freeway inside of Inglewood, on our overpasses, on our off-ramps and on-ramps, this is just another one of those supportive housing endeavors," Butts said.Toftee said a crew member mentioned Super Bowl as another possible reason for the clean-up. Regardless, she believes the living conditions in the encampment made the clean-up necessary."I know it's people complaining about the filth," Toftee said. "Because me, myself, I'm homeless, but that was pretty bad out there."Inglewood resident and nearby business owner Michael Acevedo, said he also believes this was a regular cleanup and said it's needed because there's been a lot of fires on the freeway."It's good as long as they help them out and try to get them out, provide shelter and help for them and stuff," Acevedo said. "That'll be a good thing."ABC7 reached out to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority for a comment on the cleanup but has not yet heard back.