LA Rams help paint mural at Inglewood school to inspire students returning to in-person learning

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- They may be quiet on the gridiron right now, but the Los Angeles Rams are ramping up their involvement in the local community.On Saturday, members of the team led a school beautification project at Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy in Inglewood.L.A. Rams cornerback David Long Junior, former Rams linebacker Chris Draft, team cheerleaders and mascot "Rampage" joined volunteers to paint colorful murals designed to inspire and uplift students as they return to in-person learning.Saturday's outreach is all part of the L.A. Rams' wider community initiative, to increase disadvantaged students' access to quality learning environments that help them thrive in school, and in life.