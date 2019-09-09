Inglewood missing boy: Police ask for public's help finding 9-year-old with autism

Zavire Portis, a 9-year-old who has autism, went missing near an Inglewood park on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Inglewood PD)

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood police are seeking the public's help finding a 9-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Sunday.

Zavire Portis was last seen Sunday at 3:55 p.m. at Vincent Park, 700 E. Warren Lane in Inglewood.

Police say the boy's mother pulled over her car briefly at the park to get a drink of water from the fountain. When she returned to the car the boy had wandered away and could not be found.

The only other witnesses were the boy's two siblings who were also in the car, but they are also special-needs children and were not able to provide investigators with information.

Police brought in a bloodhound and used a helicopter to search the area but were unable to find the boy.

Zavire Portis is described as a 9-year-old African-American boy with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 70 pounds and stands four feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white and gray tie-dye shirt with orange shorts. Portis has autism and cannot speak, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood police department at (310)412-5206.

