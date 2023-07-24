Mob of teenagers ransack 7-Eleven in Inglewood, surveillance video shows

The Inglewood P.D. said there were about 50 to 70 juveniles in the mob and a robbery report has been taken.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A mob of dozens of teenagers ransacked a 7-Eleven in Inglewood last Wednesday, surveillance video showed.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the 3300 block of Century Boulevard in the afternoon.

The Inglewood P.D. said there were about 50 to 70 juveniles in the mob and a robbery report has been taken.

Police say the mob smashed "chips and stuff," but no injuries were reported.

One of the clerks at the time, who does not want to be identified, said the teenagers stole a large amount of merchandise but she could not estimate a monetary value.

In the video. other patrons can be seen standing in the store shocked as the mob stormed in and began their massive robbery.

Another clerk at one point jumped from behind the counter to confront the mob.

Outside the store, a large pile of bicycles and teenagers could also be seen.

Police say they are trying to identify the teens involved, but it is hard to tell who they are in the video.