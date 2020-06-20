Inglewood celebrates Juneteenth with a car parade

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- People were celebrating all over the country for Juneteenth and it was no different in Inglewood, where local residents came together to organize a Juneteenth parade.With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, event organizers wanted to curate an experience where the community could still be together, but appropriately apart. That's how the concept of the "drive thru" parade came to life.Born and raised in Inglewood, Stephanye White said the parade symbolized many things."We're actually doing a parade for Juneteenth to celebrate our freedom. And we're doing it in Los Angeles," White said. "Los Angeles has been through a lot. We have been through riots. We have been through a lot of justice. So, now we are coming together to fight and we are coming to celebrate."Kevin Croom came from Long Beach and said it was great to see something peaceful."Wonderful scene. It lets me know that black folk can come together," Croom said. "You see there's no problems out here whatsoever, nice and peaceful out here."Los Angeles business owner Otis Alexander who is originally from Texas said his family has been celebrating Juneteenth for years, and that watching the parade was beautiful."My parents and my grandmother use to celebrate it and they still do to this day," Alexander said. "I think this is one of the most miraculous things I've seen in such a long time."Today's celebration brought people out from all across Los Angeles County and beyond. The parade started in Inglewood, worked its way to View Park, Windsor Hills, to the Crenshaw District and ended at Leimert Park.