Family of man fatally shot by Inglewood police to announce lawsuit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man shot and killed by police in Inglewood last week is pursuing legal action against the department.

They are set to hold a news conference today, denouncing the killing of Ivan Solis Mora and announcing a lawsuit against the Inglewood Police Department.

The family says he had a documented history of mental illness that police were aware of.

Police say when they were called to his home on Thursday, Mora was armed with a knife and officers tried to use less-than-lethal force.

Police say at least one officer opened fire when Mora charged toward them.

No officers were hurt in the confrontation.