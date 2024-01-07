Inglewood transit project gets $1B in federal funding, but small businesses raise concerns

Inglewood received $1 billion in federal funding to build its new transit system. The project is expected to cut down traffic and improve air quality but some local small businesses are concerned.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Inglewood just received a commitment of $1 billion in federal funding to build its new transit system.

The project is expected to cut down traffic, improve air quality and increase the fan experience for people visiting one of the many sports and entertainment venues in the area.

As we previously reported, dozens of local businesses will still have to relocate. Inglewood Mayor Butts said the city has a very generous relocation budget to take care of them.

"Any major development in the history of civilization, when freeways were built, there were displacements," said Mayor Butts. "But the reality is there's an overall greater good and we know that we're going to do the best we can by those few businesses that are going to be displaced."

El Concejo de la ciudad de Inglewood aprobó un plan para crear espacio para un sistema de tránsito de 1.6 millas, lo que obligará la reubicación de docenas de negocios. (Este informe está en inglés)

The city said this new project will also bring in more jobs for residents, but some small businesses are not sure how it will impact them.

"I think it's a great thing but I think it's still hurting the community," said Tina Maddox, director of admissions for Savvy Beauty Academy on Market street in downtown Inglewood. "Because a lot of the local businesses... they're having to close down because they can't afford the rent around here."

"It's going to bring money in the community to help," said Aicha Ly, co-owner of Coquette Kouture also located on Market street in downtown Inglewood. "But personally, as a small business owner here in Inglewood, I feel 'How is this going to help us?'"

Mayor Butts said the entire project will be funded by state, county and federal resources and so far they've accumulated $1.9 billion for the project.

"For the federal government to make a $1 billion investment in a city of 9 square miles, 110,000 people - that's unprecedented, unheard of," Butts said. "And evidences the understanding that this is not just a local project, but it's one with regional implications."

The Inglewood Transit Connector is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 Olympics.