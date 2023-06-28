Rideshare driver killed in Inglewood; suspect remains at large

A rideshare driver was killed Tuesday morning in an Inglewood neighborhood and police are searching for the suspect.

Authorities have not confirmed the man's identity, but friends and co-workers told ABC7 the victim was Juan Miguel Chan.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Walnut Street and details on exactly happened are still limited.

Residents who spoke with Eyewitness News said they woke up to police lights and saw a man being pulled from a white SUV as officers tried to save his life.

"I heard a couple of shots," said Inglewood resident Angie Barboza. "I didn't walk down here, I got a call from a friend and she said, 'Oh, you know, your street's blocked off' and I'm like 'What?' So that's why I walked over here."

Police said the victim worked for either a small taxi or ridesharing service.

"He's just making a living ... and for someone to do that is just very heartbreaking," said Barboza.

Residents in the area said they were surprised to hear something like that happened in the neighborhood, which they say is typically quiet.

"I mean, besides fireworks ... that's about it," said resident Tanya Nolen.

It is unknown where Chan lived, whether he was in the neighborhood to pick someone up or if the incident was a random or targeted attack.

The suspect remains at large, though a description was not immediately available.

Investigators said they are actively looking for any evidence or surveillance video that may provide them with information about the incident.

Meanwhile, a vigil for Chan will be held near the area where he was killed at 8 p.m.