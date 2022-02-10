Sports

Federal agents investigating possible truck protests near SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

Federal agents investigating possible truck protests for Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it is looking into possible trucker protests, similar to what's happening in Canada, near SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

The capital city of Ottawa is under a state of emergency as thousands of truck drivers and other groups protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin to local and state law enforcement agencies that it has received reports that truckers may be planning to "potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities" in a protest against vaccine mandates and other issues.

The agency said the convoy could begin in Southern California as early as this weekend, possibly disrupting traffic around Super Bowl LVI, and reach Washington in March in time for the State of the Union, according to a copy of Tuesday's bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

However, the Department of Homeland Security says, currently, there are no indications, of planned violence or protests in Southern California.

The White House says the department is "surging additional staff" to the Super Bowl, just in case.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
