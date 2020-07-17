INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that schools will be required to do distance learning this fall unless their county is off the COVID-19 state monitoring list for two consecutive weeks.
Even before the announcement, Inglewood had started planning for virtual learning.
The Inglewood Unified School District announced Wednesday that they will be following a virtual learning model for the start of the upcoming school year.
County administrator Dr. Erika Torres said the decision was based off updates from the Department of Public health.
Dr. Torres said the district surveyed 2,700 people including parents, students and staff, and over half of the parents indicated they did not feel safe physically returning to school.
"We wanted to make sure that we continue to protect the health and well-being of all, even if we implement safety measures at our school sites, it's still very risky," Dr. Torres said. "That's not a chance that I'm willing to take as an educational leader, as a mom, as a community member. I want to make sure that we continue to ensure the health and safety of all of our students and staff always."
Dr. Torres said the district is developing a distance learning plan and working closely with the Inglewood Teachers Association. The district will be providing more details as to what parents, students and staff can expect after their July 22nd board meeting.
Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashleym
Twitter.com/abc7ashleym
Instagram.com/abc7ashleym
Inglewood Unified School District begins plans for virtual learning model
Inglewood Unified School District has begun planning for a virtual learning model for the upcoming school year.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News