1 person shot at Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot at the Inland Center Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, despite reports, this incident was not an active shooter situation.

Investigators said one person was shot outside of the food court area in what they believe may be a gang related incident.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital. His or her condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released information on a shooter or shooters and have not confirmed if any arrests have made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.