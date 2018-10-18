Inmate climbs wall, escapes Malibu sheriff's station

Authorities are looking for Edis Gonzales-Lopez, 19, who walked away from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station where he was an inmate trustee. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old inmate who walked away from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station while he was awaiting trial on a burglary charge.

Edis Gonzales-Lopez, 19, climbed over a wall on Oct. 16 at the sheriff's station, where he was a station inmate worker, also known as a trustee.

He had been arrested on a burglary charge on Sept. 17 by the Los Angeles Police Department and had a court date on Nov. 14.

Gonzales-Lopez is described as a male Hispanic, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. He is known to frequent the Pacoima area.

Anyone with information is asked to call LASD Major Crimes Bureau - Metro Detail at (562) 946-7893. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
