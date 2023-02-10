Inmate apprehended after walking away from Los Angeles reentry program, authorities say

Authorities have found and took inmate, Carlos Montes, back into custody, after he disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An inmate was apprehended after walking away from a California Department of Corrections community reentry program in Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said.

Carlos Montes, 30, disappeared from a Los Angeles facility on Saturday, according to the Department of Corrections. Agents were notified by an alarm on his monitoring device.

The 30 year-old was found in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and taken back into custody. Additional details of his capture were not provided.

Montes' case will be referred to the L.A. County district attorney's office for possible escape charges, officials said.

Montes was initially transferred to the custody of the the California Department of Corrections in February 2022, from Los Angeles County, with a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, according to a news release.