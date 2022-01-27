Inmate walks way from community reentry program in LA, prompting search by correctional officers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An inmate walked away from a community reentry program in Los Angeles on Wednesday, prompting a search, authorities said.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for 32-year-old Antonio Diaz, whose disappearance was discovered after 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Department of Corrections agents launched a search and notified local law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

Diaz was serving a six-year, eight-month sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and evading/attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, officials said. He arrived at the Male Community Reentry Program in September 2021 and was scheduled for release on May 1.

Diaz is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

