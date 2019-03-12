Inmates, staffers injured as multiple fights break out at Victorville federal prison

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three inmates and six staff members were injured after fights erupted Monday night at the federal prison in Victorville.The prison declared an emergency and requested multiple ambulances after the fights broke out at several prison housing units around 7 p.m.The ambulances transported three inmates and six staff members to area trauma centers for treatment.The injuries were not considered life-threatening.The incident happened at the United States Penitentiary Victorville, which is a high-security facility within the larger Federal Correctional Complex.The USP currently houses 1,206 male inmates.