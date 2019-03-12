Inmates, staffers injured as multiple fights break out at Victorville federal prison

EMBED <>More Videos

Three inmates and six staff members were injured after fights erupted at the federal prison in Victorville.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three inmates and six staff members were injured after fights erupted Monday night at the federal prison in Victorville.

The prison declared an emergency and requested multiple ambulances after the fights broke out at several prison housing units around 7 p.m.

The ambulances transported three inmates and six staff members to area trauma centers for treatment.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The incident happened at the United States Penitentiary Victorville, which is a high-security facility within the larger Federal Correctional Complex.

The USP currently houses 1,206 male inmates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
victorvillesan bernardino countyinmatesriotfightprison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
Stabbing of UCI student was sexual assault, police say
Norma Lopez murder suspect was 'watching, waiting,lusting,' prosecutor says
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
Oakland mother of slain USC student had lost grandson to gun violence
Makeshift memorial growing on Hacienda Heights trail
Show More
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
USC community mourning slain music student
Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Burglary suspect starts fire at Santa Monica house
Zillow service offers quick way for IE homeowners to sell
More TOP STORIES News