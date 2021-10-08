missing woman

Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims located safe after missing-person report

Popular Instagram fitness influencer reported missing in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A popular Instagram fitness influencer who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe at a local hospital in good condition, officials said Thursday.

Friends and family had been looking for 30-year-old Ca'Shawn Ashley Sims, also known as "Cookie."

She was last seen on Sept. 8 in Duarte. On Monday of this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a call for public assistance locating her.

Thursday night, the department issued an update that Sims was found at a local hospital in good condition and has been reunited with her family.

There is no suspicion of foul play.

The department did not release details on what happened to her and said her family is asking for privacy.

Sims has a large following on social media, including more than 215,000 people on her Instagram account.

