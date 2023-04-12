LAUSD expands international student program with new academy in Hollywood

There are three academies or hubs across the district and the program is for English learners who were not born in the U.S.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, celebrated the launch of its third International Newcomer Academy, which will help about 150 students from across the world.

The new academy is housed at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood.

"It's exciting because I didn't have that opportunity in my country," said Fatima Trejo, a Salvador native and senior at Bernstein High. "I am so happy to be here. I have received a lot of help. I have a lot of friends now who have been in the same thing as me."

There are three academies or hubs across the district. The program is for English learners who were not born in the U.S.

It helps them with community and academic support tailored for them such as formal English classes and more. Students in the academy have had their own unique journey to the U.S.

"Some unaccompanied minors, others accompanied, some with other families," explained Lydia Acosta Stephens, the director of the academy program. "So, they've had a journey where this is their first time in this country through many different pathways to get here."

The first academy - which opened during the pandemic - was at Belmont High School. The second academy opened earlier this year at Van Nuys High School.

Since the district covers 700 miles of the area, the academies are placed in different areas.

"I think I got so many opportunities, especially helping others that I wouldn't have had in Honduras," said Ashly Dominguez, a senior at Bernstein High.

The district's goal is two open two additional hubs in the next couple of years.

"You receive a lot of help. There are people from your country that can support you," said Trejo.

