This non-profit has helped more than 6 million people in Ukraine

The International Medical Corps has provided medical care hygiene kits to those in Ukraine for the past year.

The International Medical Corps has helped more than six million people in Ukraine since the war started.

"We respond to conflict, disaster and disease. We help people recover from disasters and then we train them to make sure that they're able to become more resilient going forward," said Todd Bernhardt, Senior Director of Global Communications for International Medical Corps.

Bernhardt is based in LA, but the non-profit has a team of roughly 400 people in Ukraine.

They've provided medical care, hygiene kits and funded make-shift soup kitchens for those in need since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.

The team has also created pop-up hospitals and parked mobile medical units in areas lacking medical care.

The non-profit even restored one of the hospitals in the city of Chernihiv after it was bombed and raided.

"The country is full of hope. It's facing immense challenges. They know that this is not going to be an easy battle. But I think they know it's worth it. We're going to stay there and help them for as long as they need our help," Bernhardt said.