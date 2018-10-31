Iowa baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father whose infant son was found dead and maggot-infested in a baby swing last year has told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister told jurors Tuesday that 4-month-old Sterling Koehn had been in the same diaper for nine to 14 days when his body was found in the swing Aug. 30, 2017, at his parents' Alta Vista apartment, the Courier reported .

The baby's father, 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn, is charged with murder and child endangerment. The boy's mother, Cheyanne Harris, is also charged and faces a separate trial at a later date.

McAllister said Tuesday in opening statements that the baby's heavily soiled diaper had attracted bugs that had laid eggs, which had hatched into maggots. The resulting diaper rash led to ruptured skin, and e.Coli bacteria set in.

"He died of diaper rash. That's right, diaper rash," McAllister said.

A coroner's report showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and the infection.

In opening statements Tuesday, Koehn's attorney said the baby's death was a tragedy, but not a crime.

McAllister denied the defense's claims, saying Koehn was an experienced parent. He noted that Koehn's 2-year-old daughter was also in the apartment and was healthy, and that Koehn had money to buy food and baby supplies. He stated Koehn was a drug user.

Nurse and county rescue squad EMT Toni Friedrich testified Tuesday that she was the first to arrive at the apartment after Koehn called 911 to report the baby had died. Friedrich said Koehn showed no emotion when he led her to the dark, hot bedroom where the baby's body was.

The baby's "eyes were open, and it was a blank stare," she said.

Friedrich said when she touched the baby's chest, his clothing was crusty. When she moved his blanket, gnats flew up, she said.

Koehn's trial was moved from Chickasaw County to Henry County to counter pretrial publicity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild deathtrialIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cal State Fullerton student stabbed in church parking structure
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 3 infants in Watts area
Lawsuit claims DWP equipment responsible for Creek Fire
State orders dissolution of Sativa Water District
Naked prowler in Santa Ana arrested
Yucaipa pumpkin patch worker arrested for inappropriate touching of girl
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80
Lancaster mother, her boyfriend indicted in murder of young son
Show More
Day care fight club: Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000
Halloween Carnaval prompts tight security, road closures in WeHo
14 arrested in Inglewood gang sweep
Irvine synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
More News