Was there a serial killer in Iowa? Woman says she helped father dispose of dozens of bodies

Donald Studey's daughter, Lucy, said her father killed mostly women in their 20's who were sex workers.

Was there a Fremont County, Iowa serial killer? Lucy Studey said she helped her now-deceased father, Donald Studey, dispose of dozens of bodies.

IOWA -- Police in Iowa are investigating a woman's claims that she helped her father dispose of dozens of bodies, KETV reported.

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said deputies have been in touch with Donald Studey's daughter for the past year.

"We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn't?" Aistrope said.

She alleges her dad, who's been dead since 2013, killed 50 to 70 people over three decades, according to Newsweek.

Lucy Studey didn't return KETV's calls on Monday.

"All we have is a woman came forward and told us a story about bodies in a well," Aistrope said.

The sheriff said the scene off Green Hollow Road isn't a crime scene because officials haven't found bodies or bones, only hits from cadaver dogs.

"We did bring a couple cadaver dogs. Cavader dogs looked in there, or looked around the area. And they did indicate in the area. I'm not going to say it was right over the well, but they did indicate in the area," Aistrope said.

The sheriff said Donald Studey and his family aren't tied to the Fremont County property. A woman inside didn't answer KETV's questions and asked them to leave.

The FBI and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are also investigating with Fremont County.

"They'd asked us to assist with the investigation as well as the FBI. And, and we're happy to do so, you know, and try to provide manpower and resources," said Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials will search the identified Loess Hills area with other cadaver dogs and tools like metal detectors and ground-penetrating radar in the coming weeks to prove or disprove allegations of mostly sex workers and transients from Omaha buried underground.

"It's a big mission for a small county," Aistrope said.