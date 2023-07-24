An iPhone may have saved the life of a driver who crashed 400 feet down a cliff near Mount Wilson.

iPhone alert helps save man after car plummets 400 feet over cliff near Mount Wilson

MOUNT WILSON, Calif. (KABC) -- An iPhone may have saved the life of a driver who crashed 400 feet down a cliff near Mount Wilson.

The phone's Crash Detection went off, alerting search and rescue crews Friday night.

They found the driver who crashed near Mount Wilson Road.

Crews hoisted him to safety.

The man hurt his head. Eyewitness News is still waiting for an update on his condition.

Iphones have been credited with saving several lives in similar crashes in Southern California.

