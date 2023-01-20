Documentary 'Woman.Life.Freedom' looks at mistreatment of female athletes in Iran

The documentary "Woman.Life.Freedom. Athlete Abuse by the Islamic Regime" looks at the mistreatement of female athletes in Iran.

The world has been rallying around the people of Iran during unprecedented protests.

The uprising began after the brutal killing of a young woman in police custody.

Now a new documentary looks specifically at how women athletes undergo physical and mental abuse in Iran.

The short film was produced by Shaghayegh Poppy Farsijani.

She was born in Tehran and raised in Brooklyn. She went on to become a journalist in Iran. She also at one point was an intern at ABC7.

The film is titled "Woman.Life.Freedom. Athlete Abuse by the Islamic Regime" and can be viewed on YouTube here.

It can also be seen at a Pepperdine University screening next month.

For more on Farsijani's project, please watch the report by Anabel Muñoz in the media player above this story.