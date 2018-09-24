Irvine again safest big city in U.S.

Orange County's Irvine is once again the safest city with 250,000 people or more in the United States.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The safest large city in the United States is once again in Southern California.

Irvine had the lowest rate of violent crime per capita for a city of its size - about 250,000 - or larger.

The Orange County city said it has topped the FBI list of safest large cities for 13 years.

The list looks at Part 1 crime, which includes murder, rape, robbery and other violent crimes.

Irvine Mayor Donald P. Wagner commended the city's police department for keeping crime low.

"The men and women of the Irvine Police Department have again made the hard work of providing unparalleled community safety look easy. It is not; it comes only with a professionalism in everything they do," Wagner said.
