Irvine police issue warning after series of residential burglaries over 35 days

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Irvine are warning people to be on alert after a series of burglaries over the past month.

There have been 34 residential burglaries in the past 35 days, the Irvine Police Department said in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Authorities say the suspects are knocking down or disabling security cameras on the properties they target. They're also climbing to the second story of those homes and entering through windows or doors.

If there's a stranger at your door, police say you should communicate with them through your camera or from behind your door.

It's also recommended that you set your lights on timers so it looks like your home is occupied.