Driver in custody after crashing into Irvine home and causing fire

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody after crashing into a home in Irvine, which caused it to erupt in flames.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Hamilton Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver crashed into the kitchen on the first floor of the two-story home and fled the scene before firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the driver was found and arrested shortly after on suspicion of a hit-and-run. Police are still investigating whether they may have been driving under the influence.

Everybody who was inside the home at the time of the crash managed to safely get out. No injuries were reported.