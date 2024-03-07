Irvine police searching for man accused of breaking, disabling wildfire detection equipment

Police say this has been happening in the open space area near Lake Forest and Bake Parkway.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Irvine are searching for a man they say keeps damaging and disabling important wildfire detection equipment in the area.

Multiple photos posted on the Irvine Police Department's Instagram and Facebook show the same man tampering with critical devices meant to prevent wildfires.

"These devices are critical to keeping our community safe," said police in a statement.

It's unclear when these incidents took place, but officers are asking the public's help to identify the man. In one photo, the man is seen wearing cargo shorts and a white T-shirt. In another, he's seen riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Irvine Police Department.