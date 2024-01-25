Police searching for purse thieves caught on video in Irvine

Newly released video shows a woman walking into a restaurant and sitting down, then leaning backward until she knocked over a purse that was hanging from another woman's seat.

Newly released video shows a woman walking into a restaurant and sitting down, then leaning backward until she knocked over a purse that was hanging from another woman's seat.

Newly released video shows a woman walking into a restaurant and sitting down, then leaning backward until she knocked over a purse that was hanging from another woman's seat.

Newly released video shows a woman walking into a restaurant and sitting down, then leaning backward until she knocked over a purse that was hanging from another woman's seat.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine police are seeking the public's help in identifying a trio of purse thieves who were caught on video.

Newly released video shows a woman walking into a restaurant and sitting down, then leaning backward until she knocked over a purse that was hanging from another woman's seat.

The incident happened at a restaurant in the east party of the city back on Dec. 20, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Two men are suspected of using the victim's credit cards at a nearby store later that day, authorities added.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the police department.